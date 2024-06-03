Calling music lovers - Greenbelt needs you!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the nation marks 40 years of Volunteers’ Week, music lovers with a passion for justice are invited to join international charity Christian Aid to help at this year’s Greenbelt Festival in Kettering.

Christian Aid has been a partner at Greenbelt for 31 years and is looking for more volunteers, who are passionate about global justice, to help out in 2024, taking on all kinds of jobs, learning new skills and making friends.

Greenbelt, now in its 51st year, is held at Boughton House, near Kettering, from Thursday, August 22-Sunday, August 25.

Billed as somewhere artistry meets activism, festivalgoers can dance and debate, pray and party, with a multi-arts programme of music, visual and performing arts, spirituality, comedy and discussion.

Volunteers can be involved in all kinds of ways, from talking to Christian Aid supporters about the charity’s campaigns, to supporting logistics and helping to plan festival activities.

Community events and volunteering officer with the charity, Lilli Broadbent, said: “We really hope people will take up this invitation - it’s a great opportunity if you want to get involved in a busy festival environment.

“There are different roles available, so there are opportunities for everyone and in return for one shift each day, people will get a free weekend festival pass - and more.

“We need people to bring their own camping equipment, but Christian Aid will help cover expenses, including the cost of the festival ticket.”

Former teacher, Liz Morrell, is a regular volunteer at Greenbelt.

She explained: “I've had a long association with Christian Aid, with campaigns, fundraising and events and as a Volunteer Teacher, delivering assemblies and lessons on climate change.

"Volunteering with Christian Aid at Greenbelt gives me an opportunity to share my passion for the charity's work with festivalgoers. As a team on site we can highlight the plight of those who have no voice in a world of injustice.”