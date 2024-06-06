Calling for volunteers for fundraising events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cynthia Spencer Hospice is encouraging the Northampton community to consider donating time to help out at its popular fundraisers to mark Volunteers’ Week (3rd-7th June).

Following the success of the Colour Run at Overstone Park on Sunday, the hospice are calling for more people to come forward to help at similar events.

The charity challenges require plenty of manpower to ensure they run smoothly and effectively.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice has a full calendar of exciting events this year, including Cycle for Cynthia in September, as well as a need for volunteers to help with smaller collections in supermarkets and community collection tins.

A volunteer helps at the Colour Run

Anita Frith, Director of Income Generation and Communications at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, said: “Volunteering is one of the most rewarding things you could ever do with your time.

“Whatever your situation or age, taking the time to volunteer can enrich your own life while helping the lives of others.

“Our volunteers are the lifeblood of our organisation, supporting patients, hosting events, raising money, highlighting our work and simply being a friendly face in difficult times.

“This week, you can choose to do something really special with your time and give back to the community to help those who really need it.”

Back in February, the hospice launched an inspiring campaign to highlight the many different ways that people can contribute to the cause.

The Make a Difference, Your Way campaign looks at how people can support the charity in a way that resonates with them whether that be by volunteering their time, donating or fundraising money, or spreading the word.

Now, they hope that the call for additional support will encourage more volunteers to come forward.

In fundraising there are vacancies for community ambassadors, administrators and collection tin volunteers.

Or you can become a vital cog in the engine room of retail operations as a warehouse volunteer, shop assistant or weekend warrior – who sort preloved clothing for resale in hospice shops.