Calling all volunteers: Northampton, we need you

Cynthia Spencer Hospice, a much-loved palliative care service in Northampton, is calling on the community to step up and lend a hand by volunteering their time to support the vital local cause.

The hospice is urgently seeking retail volunteers at its bustling Moulton Park unit, particularly on Saturdays, to help with packing, picking, sorting donations, and working on the till.

There are also roles available as fundraising volunteers, including helping as school coordinators, or even becoming community ambassadors to spread the word about the hospice’s incredible work.

For those who prefer behind-the-scenes contributions, admin volunteer positions are also available.

A volunteer helping out at Cynthia Spencer Hospice donation station.

Volunteering is a fantastic way for individuals to make new friends and give back to the community. The roles would particularly suit students, young professionals, or anyone with a few hours to spare who would like to help.

Hannah Brady, a recent volunteer at the donation station, shared her experience. She said: "It was so much fun. The tunes were playing, we were admiring the donations, and before we knew it, we'd sorted everything! It's brilliant to see so many people donating to the cause, and volunteering at the shop is such a good way to give back."

Michelle Morris, Community and Events Fundraiser (Lead) at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, added:"We’re looking for volunteers to join the Cynthia Spencer family. Whether you’ve got one hour a week or a whole day, it all makes a difference. If you’re a people person who enjoys meeting new faces, we have a role that will suit you.

"Maybe you’re a student studying locally, someone looking to gain work experience, or a young person wanting to make a difference. Saturdays are the perfect opportunity to get involved, especially for those with weekday commitments. We promise a warm welcome, a great atmosphere, and a large dose of feel-good vibes!”

Volunteering at Cynthia Spencer Hospice not only supports the vital care they provide to patients and families but also offers a chance to meet new people, learn new skills, and be part of a cause that truly changes lives.

To find out more about how your time can make a huge impact, visit cynthiaspencer.org.uk/how-you-can-help-us/volunteer