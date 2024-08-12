Calling all charities: Northants company marks its 30th birthday with a recycling fundraising initia

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A family-run business in Northamptonshire is inviting customers and the wider community to nominate their favourite charity – all part of the company’s 30th birthday celebrations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A family-run business in Northamptonshire is inviting customers and the wider community to nominate their favourite charity – all part of the company’s 30th birthday celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CSR Digital, a print, IT and telecoms company first launched in 1994, has launched a new toner donation initiative this summer to give back to local charities and causes.

The company, based in Rushden Northamptonshire, already collects hundreds of used toner cartridges every year from its customers and this year wants to weave this service into its commitment to supporting local.

Paul Rowden, Founder and Chairman, explained: “Supporting your favourite local charity couldn’t be easier through our toner donation initiative. All you need to do is go on to our website, vote for your favourite charity or good cause and we will donate £1 from every toner we collect over the next 12 months to the winning organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We recruit and invest locally and are proud to service and support an array of charities and not for profit organisations here in Northamptonshire. We are committed to supporting and giving back so this seemed a perfect opportunity to give back and thank the community in which we are based.”

CSR Digital have been experts in print management since day one. Increasingly, businesses are also turning to this experienced team for IT and telecoms solutions – everything from unified comms and telephony to managed IT support, cyber security services and managed public cloud solutions.

The company’s pledge is simple – ‘to provide the very best, most cost-effective solution, the one most suited to your organisation’s sector, set up, budget and structure’.

Get voting today and visit: https://csrdigital.uk/support-your-favourite-charity/