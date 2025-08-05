Call for better disabled facilities in Northampton Premier Park

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A local campaigner is calling for the council to ensure that new toilet facilities planned for Abington Park include proper provisions for the disabled community.

In 2022 West Northamptonshire Council agreed to spend £1.2 million on the demolition of toilets and changing rooms in Abington Park and to build brand new facilities.

The toilet block originally served as both a public toilet and a changing area to those who paid to use the park for activities like football and fishing. However, a report commissioned by WNC says: "over many years the level and repeated nature of vandalism have led to the facility being unsafe for public use."

WNC made the move to permanently close the block in 2021 as it was "no longer fit for purpose."

The disused disabled toilets

Nick Stephens is a carer for his grandson who is a wheel chair user who has complex needs. Nick who also supports the rights of the disabled in Northampton and is a volunteer for another park in the town said:

"Earlier this year I remembered the Chronicle & Echo reporting in 2022 that the council planned to spend £1.2 million on new toilet facilities. I was intrigued to know what provisions they were planning as the park is used by a number of disabled people.

To date there has been no consultation with any interested parties and I do not want the voices of the disabled community to go unheard.

It would be just awful if the disabled were not consulted or the new facilities did not take into consideration their needs.

The disused toilets

Nick continued:

"From experience I know that 'Changing Places' are the best toilet facilities for disabled people and include items such as flat wheel chair access, adjustable changing tables and sinks, showers, privacy screens, hoists, hand rails etc.

This type of toilet provision can be found at motorway service stations, transport hubs, airports and entertainment venues. They are the gold standard for disabled toilets.

I hope that any new toilets in Abington Park would include 'Changing Places' facilities but when I contacted the council , the project manager Robin Spencer -George from WNC Planning, advised:

”We will be aiming to achieve a full ‘changing places’ toilet for those with severe disabilities if funds are sufficient and adequate management arrangements can be established."

Nick Stephens continued:

Despite what the project manager said, I am worried that the council will eventually say there are not sufficient funds or that management is too difficult and as usual, the rights of the disabled will be pushed to one side. Three years on there is still no sign of any consultation and it seems that many local councillors are not aware of this project.

Tony Ansell, the proprietor of Abington Park Cafe said:

"Regarding the £1.2m funding that was previously allocated, I am not aware of the current status but agree that any new facilities must be designed to meet the highest accessibility standards.

Changing Places toilets are indeed the gold standard for disabled facilities, and I fully support their inclusion in any plans for Abington Park.

I hope the council includes key stakeholders in the consultation process to ensure that the facilities meet the needs of all visitors."

Nick Stephens added:

"The Rock'in Roadrunner Festival has been held in Abington Park for several years.

This is a major event aimed at our disabled community.

It is planned for 21st September this year. The event attracts a lot of support and last year Jo Whiley, Radio DJ and TV show host, opened the festival with her disabled sister.

The organisers bring their own mobile 'Changing Places' toilet for the festival.

Wouldn't it be great if there were permanent Changing Places provisions all year round in the park.

I hope the council get on and get this project going. The town centre has had so much spent on it recently, why can't Abington Park have proper toilet provisions for all - including the disabled?”

