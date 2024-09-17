Café Scientifique talks: University of Northampton wants to hear your views

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Next month marks the fourth birthday of University of Northampton's ‘research for the price of a cuppa’ talks and we're looking for your views about them and their future development.

A University of Northampton (UON) team is looking to reach more people about the latest health and science findings.

Members of the Centre for Health Sciences and Services host ‘science for the price of a cuppa’ talks and want to understand how these events meet local interests and needs.

Café Scientifique is an open public event with no admission fee. The main talk, by researchers and experts in their field, is followed by the chance to ask questions.

Senior Lecturer in Advanced Nursing Win Hughes and Dr Tracey Redwood.

Café Scientifique Northampton first opened its doors four years ago. Hosted by The Bee Hive on Harborough Road in town, the only price for attendees is if they want a drink or a snack at the venue.

Previous science topic talks have covered the impact of dementia and how citrus fruit essential oils can combat bacteria such as the superbug MRSA.

The next talk will be on Thursday 19 September (5pm-6:30pm) by Dr Tracey Redwood*, who will talk about her menopause, walking and wellbeing research. Seats are still available and can be reserved here.

To ensure Café Scientifique meets the needs of local communities in the town and other areas, the team behind the talks have created a short survey to understand what topics people want future talks to cover, how often they should happen and suggestions for alternate locations outside Northampton. The survey is open until Thursday, 17 October.

Dr Redwood is also co-lead of the Centre for Health Sciences and Services, and she says: “The fundamental aspect of health and science research is to use our findings to help, improve and better understand how we live.

“Part of this includes making sure members of the public hear about research that can positively impact their wellbeing. With Café Scientifique, we make this a little bit easier by taking our findings out of the University and off research journal pages by coming into town to talk to people directly. I look forward to reading the responses to our survey and finding out how we are doing and if there is more we can do.”