Businesses across the county join giving circle to support Northamptonshire’s most vulnerable residents

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is delighted to announce the addition of fantastic new members to their Corporate Giving Network.

Launched just last year, this initiative empowers local businesses and entrepreneurs to maximise the impact of their generosity through targeted, place-based philanthropy. Joining this network means being part of a community dedicated to making a meaningful social impact right here in Northamptonshire.

Members of Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Corporate Giving Network form a giving circle of like-minded companies whose donations are combined to create funding for small local charities, community organisations and volunteer-led groups providing life-changing services to those in need.

New members include Ambivent Facilities Management, Whitworth Bros Ltd, EMW Law and Northampton Specsavers Hear Care.

Steve Dudson, Chairman of Ambivent Facilities Management, said: “We provide services to local businesses, and as such wanted our 2025 charity project to be focused locally.

“Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Corporate Giving Network falls perfectly into that remit and with the links to the Northamptonshire Chamber, it was the most logical choice. We look forward to helping the foundation make a vital difference to our neighbours' lives.”

Dean Jones, Head of Giving and Development at Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “In total, our giving circles have awarded more than £203,000 in much-needed funding and counting.”

“Becoming a member of our Corporate Giving Network means changing the lives of our county’s most vulnerable residents. We’re very proud to partner with local businesses and entrepreneurs who share our dedication to improving the lives of those in need across Northamptonshire.”

To find out more about Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Corporate Giving Network, visit https://www.ncf.uk.com/corporate-giving-network