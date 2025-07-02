Burlesque Squad struts and shimmies their way to £1221 for arts charity

As last year, the Burlesque-a-thon consisted of six different routines – two of which were child friendly so families could join in and show their support and one was gender neutral to encourage male participants into this female friendly space.

This year they also included a fully seated routine – showing that restricted mobility doesn’t affect sass! And, the squad welcomed all those who wanted to try – no previous experience necessary, so that everyone could experience the empowering benefits of this dance style.

Lorraine and Lee Lewis from The Lewis Foundation supported the night with their pop up Coffee Shop – ensuring the dancers remained hydrated and energised – and even joined in with the routines!

Squad member, and CLICK Trustee Patsy Wright – also known by her Burlesque name Cougar Nanny said: “People don’t realise what burlesque can do for your mental health. It’s a supportive group to have fun and find connection in, but the nature of burlesque really encourages you to love – or start loving – your body more.”

Founder of CLICK, and Squad instructor, Dr Audrey Tang added: “Research has long recognised the benefits on self-esteem of simply participating in dance. Burlesque also teaches people – especially women – to step into their spotlight, claiming and holding their space.”

Dr Audrey is also going on to compete in the Finals of The UK’s National Miss Pageant in July – representing Buckinghamshire in the Classic Division.

“Teaching Burlesque brings me the ”full circle” from when I won my first Pageant (Carnival Queen and Miss Hastings) in 1993 aged 17, when I originally started CLICK as a Theatre Group to raise the profile of young people in the town. Now as a burlesque instructor, my focus is on ageing well – with fitness, flexibility and flair!”

Trustee Jemma Gambrill, recently awarded a Rose of Northamptonshire added: “I’m always so proud to be involved in events like these – our Squad is the essence of the values we seek in applications – we meet and accept you where you are, regardless of size, age, or ability. Skills are developed through regular practice, but our focus is on movement and enjoying ourselves.”

With their Age of Love Cafes run in collaboration with Professor Sharron Hinchliff of The University of Sheffield focused on promoting conversation about sexual wellbeing featured in the United Nations State of the World Population Report 2024 https://www.un-ilibrary.org/content/books/9789213589526 p118.

The Squad were also invited to perform and speak at TEDxNHS at the end of last year https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ziykVr_AxDg .

“We have seen the arts lose more and more funding each year – which is why our Charity is so important – we can throw that local lifeline so the community can reap the rewards of access to art, or drama, or music…” says Audrey, “…the value of being involved cannot be underestimated. While my PhD is academically driven – it’s my ability to instruct, speak and create that has built my career and that has come directly through a lifetime of experience in the Arts.”

Recently the Squad has performed (family friendly) routines such as their “Cheer” or their Fan Dance (with lyrics signed using Makaton) at community fundraisers and functions which have really energized or set the mood for the event, and welcome performance invitations from the local area.

To find out more about CLICK and the Burlesque Squad www.clickartsfoundation.org.uk

To donate to the charities burlesque-a-thon efforts visit Burlesqueathon25 - JustGiving

Two dances were family friendly and their were also gender neutral dances inviting more males to join in this female friendly space.

The CLICK Arts Foundation Burlesque squad with their medals at the end of the 5 hour burlesque-a-thon.

Dancers at the CLICK Arts Foundation burlesque-a-thon 25