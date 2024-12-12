Bulb planting with local school children in Towcester

By Sue Hamilton
Contributor
Published 12th Dec 2024, 10:45 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 11:48 BST
The school children get stuck in!The school children get stuck in!
The school children get stuck in!
The Towcester Evening WI Gardening Team had the pleasure of working with Year 3 children from Towcester CE Primary School recently.

The children planted lots of daffodil and crocus bulbs at Sawpits Green, in the centre of Towcester. The story of the naming of the Green was explained and then the children got stuck in: they were really engaged and focused on the task in hand.

Everyone is hoping for a very colourful display there, come the spring. Thanks go to Waitrose & Partners, Towcester, and the Rotary Club of Towcester for their contributions of bulbs.

Related topics:TowcesterWaitrose
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice