Bulb planting with local school children in Towcester

The school children get stuck in!

The Towcester Evening WI Gardening Team had the pleasure of working with Year 3 children from Towcester CE Primary School recently.

The children planted lots of daffodil and crocus bulbs at Sawpits Green, in the centre of Towcester. The story of the naming of the Green was explained and then the children got stuck in: they were really engaged and focused on the task in hand.

Everyone is hoping for a very colourful display there, come the spring. Thanks go to Waitrose & Partners, Towcester, and the Rotary Club of Towcester for their contributions of bulbs.