Buckinghamshire hotel unveils UK’s first ‘Butterfly Resort’ to help boost record-low numbers

With Butterfly Conservation having declared a “butterfly emergency” following a steep decline in numbers, an historic country house hotel in Buckinghamshire has unveiled the UK’s first ‘Butterfly Resort’ – a unique installation designed to spotlight the urgent plight of native butterflies.

With data from Butterfly Conservation revealing that 2024 was one of the worst years on record for butterflies, conservation-conscious Horwood House, near Milton Keynes, has unveiled the innovative outdoor feature, which is comprised of a collection of uniquely decorated butterfly houses, brought to life by the creative talents of students from three local schools.

The school pupils – from Winchester House School, Stowe School and Swanbourne School – have used bright colours and imaginative designs aimed at captivating visitors of all ages, drawing attention to the importance of protecting Britain’s delicate pollinator populations.

Set within the estate’s 38 acres of rewilded countryside, the Butterfly Resort, which features a ‘village’ of 20 butterfly houses alongside a miniature park, pond and even football pitch, has been carefully designed with sustainability and education in mind. A daily visit from a ‘Butterfly Butler’ – tasked with distributing fruit from the kitchen fruit bins – will provide a vital food source for butterflies, encouraging biodiversity and serving as a fascinating live classroom for younger generations.

Its location within the estate is next to a vibrant spot for butterflies – with eight native British species having been spotted in that area of the grounds by Butterfly Conservation representatives.

The Butterfly Resort has been developed in the wake of a sobering report from Butterfly Conservation, the UK’s leading charity dedicated to saving butterflies, moths and the environments they depend on, which revealed their precarious position.

To help what Butterfly Conservation has called a “butterfly emergency”, visitors to the hotel are encouraged to count the butterflies they see at the resort over a duration of 15 minutes, during the Big Butterfly Count 2025 – from 18th July to 10th August. They can log their findings on the charity’s website or via the app.

Hugh Ellerton, a Trustee of Butterfly Conservation, who attended the unveiling, commented on the initiative, saying: “British butterflies are in crisis, with many species now at risk due to habitat loss and climate change. The Butterfly Resort at Horwood House is a wonderful initiative that combines conservation, education and creativity – helping inspire future generations to care about nature.”

He continued: “It’s also vital the public gets involved through efforts like the Big Butterfly Count, which helps monitor populations and guide conservation. Projects like this not only support pollinators directly, but remind us all of the role we play in protecting biodiversity before it’s too late.”

The Butterfly Resort is open for the public to view as of now, with children able to enjoy butterfly-themed colouring books and an activity flyer containing butterfly facts and games when staying. While for adults, the butterfly-inspired Butterfly Collins cocktail has been added to the menu.

Leighton Reid, Hotel Manager at Horwood House Hotel, said: “We created the Butterfly Resort to not only enhance our gardens and grounds – but to engage children and visitors in conversations about conservation. Butterflies are stunning and vital pollinators that are currently in a significant state of decline. Through a playful yet meaningful initiative, we’re hoping to raise awareness and foster curiosity, while also inspiring stewardship in future generations.”

​​In addition to the Butterfly Resort, Horwood House recently partnered with Urban Bee-lievers, an innovative social enterprise, to foster bee-friendly initiatives across its estate. The collaboration involves the installation of beehives and the nurturing of various pollinators, enhancing the hotel's sustainability efforts. As part of this partnership, young people supported by Urban Bee-lievers have had the opportunity to work alongside Horwood House’s chefs, creating honey-based dishes and learning about the vital role bees play in the ecosystem. This initiative forms part of the hotel’s broader commitment to environmental responsibility, including its ongoing rewilding efforts, tree planting and organic gardening projects.

More information about the Butterfly Resort, as well as some educational resources, can be found on the Horwood House website.