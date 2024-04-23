Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Get ready to be transported into the mesmerizing world of the legendary Michael Bublé with the UK's number 1 tribute artist, Josh Hindle, and his sensational live swing band. Embark on an unforgettable journey as we bring you "Bublé by Candlelight", a spectacular showcase touring across the UK from October to January.

Immerse yourself in the timeless classics and irresistible charm of Michael Bublé as Josh Hindle and his band recreate the magic of the Canadian crooner's greatest hits. From the soulful melodies of "Haven't Met You Yet" to the infectious rhythms of "Feeling Good," "Cry Me a River," "Fever," "Sway," and many more, this show promises an evening filled with romance, nostalgia, and unbridled joy.

If you're a true Michael Bublé fan, this is the show you've been waiting for. Witness the impeccable vocals, the suave stage presence, and the sheer charisma that made Bublé a global sensation. Let Josh Hindle and his band whisk you away with their authentic renditions, capturing the essence of Bublé's iconic sound like never before.

Buble by Candlelight feat. Josh Hindle

Prepare to be enchanted, entertained, and utterly captivated as "Bublé by Candlelight" delivers a night of music that will have you swaying, singing along, and dancing in the aisles. Whether you're reliving your favorite Bublé moments or discovering his magic for the first time, this show guarantees an evening of pure delight.