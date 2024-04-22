BRTA calls on councils and public to back a better Rail Deal for Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BRTA calls on the public to support its calls for the rail agenda to be made more ‘real.’ BRTA identifies 2 rail projects that should be given far more credence:

1. Northampton to Bedford: Studies done 20 years ago showed a good case and demand, but were not acted upon and the route compromised. There was a common agreement of route protection between the councils, but this has not been maintained. Now a new route would be needed. But in favour of the rail connectivity and boost to local town centres this rail link offers are very real.

a. Thameslink to Northampton and Rugby and vice versa

Picture of new Northampton Depot Tracks

b. Northampton to Bedford (35 minutes), Luton, x3 airports, Eurostar and the South Coast and vice versa.

c. More people and goods by rail, reducing volumes on roads, cutting waste, pollution and enabling greater efficiency.

d. Direct access and integrated services with East-West Rail (East) to/from Cambridge, East Anglia and Stansted Airport.

2. Northampton-Market Harborough

Area diagram shows the connections these rail links offer.

a. Would be a missing piece of a more comprehensive rail network linking Leicester with Northampton, Milton Keynes and Oxford and vice versa.

b. Would bring more freight by rail to Northampton Depot, Daventry International Rail Freight Depot (DIRFT)

c. Would slash Northampton-Leicester journey times from about 90 minutes to a mere 35 minutes with additional Parkway Station.

d. A wider green corridor could enable both a twin track modern railway and a cycle-footpath albeit weaving where pinch-points may exist.

e. Study (2020) found good potential, but BRTA calls for full data to be released and both councils, government, and agencies like Midland Connect and England’s Economic Heartlands (EEH) to get behind it and lead on a timely delivery of at most 10 years’ time-frame. We need this rail link now!