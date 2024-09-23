BRTA attends the Northampton Umbrella Fair - creating a bit of a splash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BRTA attended the Northampton Umbrella Fair (Environment-based) at The Racecourse in Northampton on Saturday 21st September 2024.

On Saturday 21st September Professor Andrew Williams, James from Leicester, David Ferguson and Richard Pill attended the 'environmental' Northampton Umbrella Fair at The Racecourse in Northampton. We had a stall and did the following:

1. Gave out leaflets promoting the 5th October Leicester Public Meeting

2. Collected signatures for a petition. Despite the rain and thunder which interrupted an otherwise pleasant day, we collected hovering 100 signatures and aim to repeat the exercise.

Professor Williams helping to man the BRTA with Richard Pill

Sought petition signatures in favour of a Northampton-Market Harborough new-build rail link which would give a mere 35 minutes Leicester-Northampton direct rail-based transit time, contrast James, a Student from Leicester University, who tried to use rail via existing lines and service and took 150 minutes each way on a very circuitous existing set of lines and connections. We had a pleasant day, but then it rained and thundered.

Richard Pill, CEO of BRTA and Professor Andrew Williams wore the new T-Shirts promoting a direct rail link between Northampton-Market Harborough-Leicester, which would give a direct 35 minutes transit time, contrast by existing circuitous rail links of 150 minutes each way with 2 changes of train! Over the years buses have been cut, but A508 traffic proliferates with development abounding.

We collected over 100 signatures on a mixed-weather day, whereby half way through a massive thunder storm and heavy rail intervened. Otherwise, a good day, many people, much discussion and a good vibe.

We hope to make it an annual attendance to tap into potential like-minds and support.