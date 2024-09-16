Brook House: Memory Walk with International Link
On Saturday 7th September the residents, relatives and staff of Brook House Care Home in Towcester. Along with members of the local community took part in a Memory Walk for Alzheimer’s, but this walk had an International twist!
We linked up with some supporters and our Home Manager Rhiannon Crofts who were all in St Antonin Noble Val in France.
Everyone set off at the same time 11am (UK), Noon (France) and we linked up via face time to keep progress on both teams and see how we were all doing.
This walk was part of our month long various activities that we are undertaking throughout September as part of World Alzheimer's Month, our next event will be Singing for the Brain on 24th September at 3pm.
