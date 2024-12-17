Brixworth residents relive cherished memories at pantomime show

Sandra Collier, resident at HC-One’s Pytchley Court Care Home in her youth

HC-One's Pytchley Court Care Home in Brixworth, Northampton, took two residents, including Sandra Collier, on a special trip to the pantomime at The Embassy Theatre in Peterborough.

The trip held particular significance for Sandra, who had once danced with the Danes in the pantomime at the same theatre in her youth.Sandra, who began dancing at the age of 16, participated in the Dick Whittington pantomime in the 1950s, and her time with the Danes helped shape her confidence, charisma, and talent in pageantry.

Her career took off in the 1960s when, at just 18, she made it to the Miss England finals as Miss Norwich. Sandra’s pageantry journey included being featured in the Sunday papers and local adverts, attending social events, and taking part in television shows. She credits her success to the poise and stage presence she developed through dancing in the pantomime.

Reminiscing back on fond memories the trip brought back, Sandra Collier, resident at HC-One’s Pytchley Court Care Home, said:

“It was worth it because it made me remember the good times growing up.”

Sue Heydon, another resident, also enjoyed the performance, singing along to the songs and cheering throughout the show.

Jennifer Okorie, Wellbeing Coordinator at Pytchley Court Care Home, commented:

“What better way to spread the joy of the season? Sandra wanted a memorable Christmas, and we made it happen.”

