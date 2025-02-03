British Cycling report highlights major economic benefits in West Northants during 2024 Tour of Britain

The British Cycling Evaluation Report for the 2024 Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men has revealed significant economic benefits in West Northamptonshire and highlighted the area’s impressive contribution to the overall event as one of six host stages.

The event’s fifth stage, held on Saturday, 7 September 2024, showcased West Northants as a hub of excitement and community pride, seeing thousands of residents line the streets to cheer on the world-class cyclists, contributing significantly to the race’s overall success.

The report highlights how West Northants’ stage delivered the highest economic benefit of the entire Tour, with an impressive total impact of £5.69 million, driven by £3.6 million in attendee spending.

Over 85% of attendees expressed pride in their local area following the event, with 83% recognising the positive boost to the economy. Attendees from across the UK flocked to enjoy the race, with visitors spending an average of 2.4 nights in the area, further boosting the local hospitality sector.

The stage also garnered significant media coverage, valued at £635,698, promoting West Northamptonshire to national and international audiences.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture, and Leisure, said: “The Tour of Britain brought tremendous benefits to West Northamptonshire, showcasing our area as a prime destination for world-class sporting events. This report further highlights our dedication to boosting tourism, attracting inward investment, and supporting local businesses while promoting a strong sense of community pride and spirit.

“Hosting this event has not only delivered an incredible economic boost but has also inspired countless residents and visitors to embrace cycling and active lifestyles. The Council remains committed to building on this momentum and we can’t wait to host more major events like this including the upcoming Women’s Rugby World Cup.”

The West Northants stage started at the University of Northampton’s (UON) Waterside Campus which included a day of entertainment for families, a chance to watch the entire stage on big screens and the University hosted the race media centre.

UON Vice Chancellor, Prof Anne-Marie Kilday said: “Of the six stages, our stage generated a quarter of the economic impact of the total race (£21.1million) with more money spent locally by attendees than anywhere else in the country.

“The University has at its heart the strategic goal of having a positive impact on its community and successes like this show together we can make a real difference and extract even more potential from our town and county.”

Jonathan Day, British Cycling Events Managing Director said: “We are really encouraged to see the huge impact the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women and Men is having across England, Scotland and Wales.

“The figures from the report demonstrate the huge social and economic impact these events have on communities across the UK. Not only do travelling spectators and local residents have the opportunity to experience high quality racing on their doorstep, but the lasting legacy is apparent. It is encouraging that so many more people have been inspired to be active and cycle more often - allowing more people to experience the joy of cycling.

“2024 was a huge success and we are excited to see the impact the 2025 Lloyds Tour of Britain has, and many more editions in the future.”