Brighter lights better nights at Corby AC

Corby Athletic Club Launches ‘Brighter Lights, Better Nights’ Campaign to improve vital community sports facility.

Corby Athletic Club has launched a major fundraising campaign—Brighter Lights, Better Nights—to replace its outdated floodlighting system with modern, energy-efficient LED lights. The volunteer-led club, which supports hundreds of local athletes and community groups, is appealing to local businesses, organisations, and residents to help raise the £50,000 needed for the upgrade.

The current floodlights are no longer fit for purpose, offering poor visibility, high running costs, and limited safe use—particularly during the darker winter months. The proposed LED system will significantly reduce energy consumption, lower maintenance costs, and provide brighter, more reliable lighting for year-round evening training, school sessions, and community activities.

“This is more than just a lighting upgrade,” said Bill Boyd, Chair of Corby AC. “It’s about making sure our track remains safe, accessible, and inclusive—not just for our athletes, but for the wider Corby community who rely on this space for sport, health, and wellbeing.”

Corby Athletic Club’s main athletics stadium, home to training, school events, and community sport—now the focus of a fundraising campaign to install new energy-efficient LED floodlighting.

As a registered Community Interest Company (CIC) and Community Amateur Sports Club (CASC), Corby AC is committed to reinvesting in the local community. Whilst donations of any amount would be gratefully received, sponsorship bundles of £5,000 are available—each directly funding a new lighting unit—with public recognition offered to all major donors.

