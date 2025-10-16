Bright Horizons Northampton Team raises over £2,500 to support children facing trauma and adversity

A group of 27 passionate walkers from Bright Horizons’ Northampton office recently took part in a charity trek across London, raising an incredible £2,595.31 including Gift Aid for the Bright Horizons Foundation for Children.

The team joined thousands of others for a 10k walk through the capital, crossing some of London’s most iconic bridges. Their goal was to raise funds for Bright Spaces, which are safe and welcoming environments created by the Foundation to support children recovering from trauma and adversity.

Among the walkers were colleagues from across the business, including Health and Safety Auditor Tonje Nordgaard Steele, who was joined by her daughter Ida and their dog CandyFloss. They walked alongside Bright Horizons Foundation Bright Space Manager Tracy Wilkes-Green and her daughter Hannah, adding a personal and joyful touch to the day.

Tonje shared: “Listening to Tracy’s stories from recent Bright Space projects really brought home the importance of our fundraising efforts. The money we raise makes such a difference to so many people. It spurred us on when our legs started to ache.”

The Bright Horizons Team at the Finish Line

The walk was part of the Foundation’s BH 20 for 20 campaign, which celebrates 20 years of supporting children across the UK. Since its launch, the Foundation has created more than 100 Bright Spaces, helping nearly 30,000 children find comfort and safety during difficult times.

The Northampton team’s efforts reflect the strong community spirit and commitment to making a difference that defines Bright Horizons. Their fundraising success will help create more Bright Spaces and support children when they need it most.

To learn more about the Bright Horizons Foundation for Children and how you can get involved, visit: www.brighthorizonsfoundation.org.uk