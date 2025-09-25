Brave Jacob, 12, smashes record with 418ft charity abseil

Jacob, 12, begins his descent!

A group of brave supporters recently took on the tallest permanent abseil tower in the world, Northampton’s 418ft Lift Tower, to raise funds and awareness for The Lewis Foundation. Among the inspirational team was 12-year-old Jacob Griffiths, who made history as the youngest participant ever to abseil the imposing tower.

Jacob’s determination and courage wowed onlookers, and has shone a spotlight on how even the youngest members of the community can have such an impact when it comes to supporting local causes.

Jacob was joined by a team of abseilers, all braving the descent to raise money for The Lewis Foundation. They included Jacob’s mum, Emily Griffiths, who abseiled alongside Jacob, Chloe Swift, Bethan Kiff, Elizabeth Elsey, Michelle Beasley, Anna Punch, Vic Murray, Charlotte Bateman, Sarah Pritchett and Hannah Lockhart-Cole.

Looking back on what he achieved, Jacob said: “I was a little bit nervous at the top, but once I started going down, I loved it. I wanted to do it because The Lewis Foundation helps so many people and I wanted to do what I could to help. I do feel really proud of myself and I’m already thinking about what I can do next.”

Great work by the abseil team!

Jacob’s mum, Emily Griffiths, added: “I can’t believe how brave Jacob was. He was determined to do it to help raise as much money as possible and being able to abseil alongside Jacob was absolutely incredible. He showed such courage and to know he did it to support The Lewis Foundation makes it even more special. I’m so very proud of him.”

Lorraine Lewis, CEO and Co-Founder of The Lewis Foundation, said: “We can’t thank the entire team enough for their bravery! And, to see someone as young as 12 taking on such a daunting challenge is truly inspiring. The courage and commitment of the entire team has helped to ensure we can continue to provide free gifts and support to adult cancer patients in hospital.”

Donations are still open to support Jacob and the team’s efforts via JustGiving.

The Lewis Foundation started as a small, part-time initiative delivering just 80 gift packs a month to one hospital, but has grown into a full-time operation, which now provides more than 2,500 gift packs each month to 17 hospitals across the Midlands and East of England. Patients can choose from 29 different packs, containing thoughtful, practical and comforting items such as overnight essentials, craft kits, puzzles, hydration supplies or even miniature radios with batteries and headphones.

Jacob takes on the Lift Tower.

For anyone who would like to help make a difference, whether through fundraising, volunteering or donating, please contact The Lewis Foundation via email [email protected] or visit www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk.