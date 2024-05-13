Brave fundraisers abseil lift tower raising £8,000 for Home-Start Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Twenty brave locals have taken part in a daring abseil down Northampton’s iconic lift tower to raise vital funds for local charity Home-Start Northampton.

The tower, which stands at 418ft, is the largest abseil tower in the world and no mean feat for those willing to scale its sides. But the Home-Start Northampton abseil team took to the challenge easily, bringing in an incredible £8,400 of donations so far. The money raised will go towards supporting Northampton families with children 0-5 years that are in need.

Abseiler Serena Jones, who is also a home visiting volunteer for the charity, took part in the abseil on 11th May 2024. She said: “I’m really proud of myself and so pleased I did it alongside my brother Fraser. I was terrified at the top and didn’t think I’d go over but the staff were amazing and really supportive. The whole thing pushed me out of my comfort zone but we did it for Home-Start; a great cause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zoe Reynolds, Home-Start Northampton Scheme Manager, said: “Events like these are so important to the charity; we rely almost solely on fundraising and wouldn’t be able to support the families we do without the generosity of people in the town.

Abseilers Sinead Birks and Danielle Yates go 'over the edge' of the lift tower.