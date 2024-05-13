Brave fundraisers abseil lift tower raising £8,000 for Home-Start Northampton
The tower, which stands at 418ft, is the largest abseil tower in the world and no mean feat for those willing to scale its sides. But the Home-Start Northampton abseil team took to the challenge easily, bringing in an incredible £8,400 of donations so far. The money raised will go towards supporting Northampton families with children 0-5 years that are in need.
Abseiler Serena Jones, who is also a home visiting volunteer for the charity, took part in the abseil on 11th May 2024. She said: “I’m really proud of myself and so pleased I did it alongside my brother Fraser. I was terrified at the top and didn’t think I’d go over but the staff were amazing and really supportive. The whole thing pushed me out of my comfort zone but we did it for Home-Start; a great cause.”
Zoe Reynolds, Home-Start Northampton Scheme Manager, said: “Events like these are so important to the charity; we rely almost solely on fundraising and wouldn’t be able to support the families we do without the generosity of people in the town.
“The money raised so far will go such a long way towards running our services, including our local support groups, which we know are critical to preventing isolation and poor mental health in parents and giving them the confidence and skills they need to help their family thrive.”