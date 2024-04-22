Brass Band from Sweden visiting Kettering

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Stockholm South Band was established in 1999 when four Salvation Army Corps from the southern part of Greater Stockholm were merged to form Stockholm South Corps. This included the merging of the two bands Stockholm 7 and Stockholm 3. The bands toured regularly abroad including to Switzerland, Germany, Finland, Norway, Denmark, England the USA.

Under the leadership of Tobias Jutestål, a professional percussionist who graduated from Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, the band is a vital part of the Salvation Army’s ministry in Sweden and further afield.

The Band from Stockholm will present a Concert on Saturday 11 May at the Salvation Army, Rockingham Road, Kettering at 7 pm

Tickets at £7 (young people under 18 Free) available from: