Brand new World Cup trophy to tour West Northants

Rugby

With just 100 days to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 kicks off, World Rugby has today unveiled a bold new trophy – a symbol of the game’s unstoppable global rise and announced it will visit West Northants as part of its nationwide tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The record-breaking tournament has already surpassed all expectations with 300,000 tickets sold - more than double the total attendance from RWC 2021 in New Zealand, with a further wave of tickets being released today, seeing the tournament firmly on course to become the biggest Women’s Rugby World Cup in history.

The trophy will be arriving in Northampton Market Square on Monday 26 May, from 9am to 3pm for people to come along and snap a photo with the iconic trophy, enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, meet local influencers, and find out how to get involved as we gear up to host this world-class tournament later this year. The trophy will also be making appearances at the MotoGP in Silverstone, Brackley town centre, and Northampton Casuals Rugby Club during its visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Mark Arnull from West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be one of the host locations for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 and to welcome the brand-new trophy to West Northamptonshire as part of its national tour.

Rugby

“The excitement is building across our communities, and we can’t wait to showcase all that our area has to offer to fans and visitors from around the world. Hosting the tournament is not only a celebration of sport but also an opportunity to bring people together, inspire the next generation, and shine a global spotlight on West Northants.

“We encourage everyone to come along to the Market Square in Northampton on the bank holiday to be part of this special moment and get involved in what promises to be a truly unforgettable tournament.”

To mark the 100 days to go milestone, World Rugby have today unveiled the new Women’s Rugby World Cup Trophy at London’s Battersea Power Station. The reveal, broadcast live on the BBC Morning Live, brought together senior figures from World Rugby, RWC 2025 LOC, UK Government, host cities, and Rugby World Cup legends to celebrate the progress and energy of the women’s game and look ahead to an era-defining tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crafted in sterling silver and plated with 24-carat gold, the newly designed trophy is a modern expression of excellence and ambition. It fuses history and future by retaining the iconic twin handles of the original prize while introducing a sleek, oval silhouette, with names of past champions engraved on its base acknowledging the trailblazers who have shaped the game. The world map etched into the surface symbolises the game’s universal reach, celebrating the nations that have competed on the Rugby World Cup stage and the new stars who will carry the game forward.

Rugby

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director Sarah Massey said: “We are just 100 days away from welcoming the world to England for what will be the biggest and best Women’s Rugby World Cup yet. The excitement is real, and the momentum is building by the day, as this tournament promises to be an unforgettable experience for everyone.

“With more tickets going on sale today, don’t miss out on seeing rugby’s powerful personalities and unstoppable athletes take to the global stage.” Find out more and buy tickets on the Women’s Rugby World Cup website.