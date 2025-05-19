Brampton View welcomes Northampton Town FC Community Trust

Brampton View, a local care home in Northampton, recently had the pleasure of welcoming the senior leadership team from Northampton Town FC. The atmosphere was filled with excitement as Brampton View provided a warm and accommodating space for the team to conduct their important meeting.

Earlier this year, Home Services Advisor Louise Ramage met with Brandon Eldred, the Business Development Manager at Northampton FC. Their discussions centred around exploring opportunities to engage more deeply within the community. Brandon shared the inspiring story of the Northampton Town FC Community Trust, established in 2001 as the official charity of the football club. The trust has been dedicated to making a significant impact on individuals’ lives, extending its reach far beyond the pitch.

Throughout the year, the trust organises a variety of events that cater to diverse interests, including gala dinners, walking football sessions, disability football tournaments, and vibrant community days. These initiatives not only promote physical activity but also foster social inclusion and personal development, enriching the lives of many.

For those looking to make a positive difference or engage in community activities, the Northampton Town FC Community Trust offers numerous opportunities to get involved with.

Mo Masedi, General Manager with Northampton FC Community Trust

General Manager Mo Masedi expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “It has been our pleasure to host the community trust leadership team in our home and provide them with a delightful light lunch prepared by our hospitality team. We eagerly anticipate future collaborations that will bring the community together through combined events and we look forward to welcoming them again.”

Together, Brampton View and the Northampton Town FC Community Trust are paving the way for a stronger, more connected community.