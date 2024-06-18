Brampton View says don't worry beer happy!

National Beer Day

You better beer-lieve that residents at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton, were more than hoppy to raise a glass, and sample some top craft ales, bitters and lagers, in celebration of National Beer Day on June 15th.

The hospitality team at Brampton View Care Home set up a bar for a real pub experience and brought in a range of brew-tiful British ales for residents to sample. Residents and their visitors enjoyed a beer tasting and learning about the history of beer whilst they sampled the different craft ales, bitters and lagers.