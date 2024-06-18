Brampton View says don't worry beer happy!
The hospitality team at Brampton View Care Home set up a bar for a real pub experience and brought in a range of brew-tiful British ales for residents to sample. Residents and their visitors enjoyed a beer tasting and learning about the history of beer whilst they sampled the different craft ales, bitters and lagers.
Mo Masedi, General Manager at the home, said: “We love socialising and celebrating all kinds of events, it is wonderful to be able to invite family and friends into our garden to join in fun activities like this. National Beer Day is a day that the residents really enjoy, who doesn’t love a cold beer on a warm summer’s day!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.