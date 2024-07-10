Brampton View Care Home travel the world in VR

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brampton View Care Home in Northampton opened their doors to a world of possibilities and exploration thanks to virtual reality headsets.

Welcoming in Northampton based Virtual Reality Therapies who allow those receiving virtual reality therapy to navigate through digitally created environments, incorporating specially designed tasks tailored to treat a specific condition or simply enjoy a relaxing and therapeutic environment. The residents and staff at Brampton View Care Home were able to visit countries around the world and experience a wealth of different events including swimming with dolphins in the Bahamas and jetting off to space! They were also given the chance to revisit places that hold significant memories to them from throughout their lives. one resident in particular chose to revisit the church where she married her husband.

Virtual Reality Therapies are a local company who specialise in helping individuals escape from their lives and experience something different. They offer experiences and services to schools, care homes, hospitals and charities. They have a keen focus on pain management and well being during their visits. Founder of Virtual Reality Therapies Rebecca Gill is a trained nurse who now specialises in virtual reality therapy. Rebecca is keen for this experience to be of benefit to as many individuals as possible. If you think her services would be on benefit to you then please contact Rebecca on [email protected]

General Manager Mo Masedi of Brampton View Care Home, said: “This is an incredible activity and we are so happy our residents are able to experience these events from the comfort of their chair. It brings such joy to everyone and we are thankful to VR therapies for being able to offer this to us.”

