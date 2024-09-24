Brampton View care home share round the world experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Brampton View care home in Northampton have been celebrating their very own Culture Day by sharing cultures from places they have visited, home countries and exploring with a round the world food tasting!

The idea behind the day is to promote understanding and appreciation of other cultures around the world and within our own home.

The staff and residents got into the spirit of the day by discussing their own culture and why it was important to them and how they grew up. The residents heard stories from staff and visitors of places they have visited, travelled to and their home countries and spoke about the differences in our upbringings and different traditions. Residents and staff sampled different food from over 10 different countries around the world and tried to guess which country they had originated from.

The afternoon saw the day take a different turn with the arrival of a surprise performer Doe, an Egyptian Belly Dancer! Doe spent time sharing her love of belly dance with the residents with an exciting performance including multiple outfit changes and light up capes. Doe then encouraged the residents to take part by teaching them some basic moves along with a session of armchair exercises. Residents and staff were keen to get involved and experience a brand-new activity.

General Manager, Mo Masedi said: “We have all had such an interesting time finding out all about different cultures we have within the home and the similarities between them all. It has been fascinating to discover new things about different countries and see how events and festivals are celebrated around the world. We all loved sampling the foods from around the word and getting to try something new. Our surprise performance in the afternoon was truly unique and a fantastic way to end the day.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Brampton View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View provides nursing care, residential care, respite care and dementia care.