Brampton View Care Home scoops ice cream Sundae prize

Excitement is running high at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton where the talented staff and residents have been named the joint winners of Barchester and Lakeland Dairies’ Ice Cream Sundae competition. Their fantastic prize is a visit from an ice cream van with free ice cream for everyone at the home which has caused a great deal of excitement.

To celebrate National Ice Cream Day, residents from Barchester’s care homes and hospitals up and down the country were invited to compete for the coveted Best Ice Cream Sundae title. The competition is run by Lakeland Dairies and the bar is set very high. Many of Barchester’s residents are very skilled cooks and everyone loves ice cream, so the competition was fierce.

The staff and residents at Brampton View Care Home put their heads together and donned their aprons to come up with the most amazing Ice Cream Sundae recipe, decorated to perfection. Their fabulous sundae is designed as the ‘Brampton Dream Ice Cream Sundae’ and consists of delicious ingredients such as cream, coconut, fruit concentrate to provide vibrant colours, sauces, meringues, chocolates and more. The finished product was topped with fresh fruit and cream and lit with cake sparklers for an added wow factor!

The homes hospitality team were keen to dress up for the event and donned homemade ‘ice cream host’ outfits which were extremely popular. The outfits and accompanying ice cream van music sparked a reminiscence session for all involved. Both residents and staff began to share their memories of favourite ice creams from throughout their lives and why it was important to them.

Ice Cream Competition

Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View Care Home said: “Our residents had such a brilliant time taking part in this competition, it has been such fun. Everyone here loves to get creative and we all love ice cream so we were all very excited to take part. It has been a real collaborative process – refining the recipe and trying different versions of the design. We’ve all loved eating the previous versions until we came up with the perfect winning design! It really has been no hardship!”

Sheila, a resident at Brampton View Care Home commented: “I absolutely love ice cream so I knew this was the competition for me! We all had a brilliant time trying out new flavours and ingredients. The thing about ice cream is, you have to really eat it there and then so we all got stuck in and helped out! We’re all very excited about our prize!”