Brampton View care home scoop ice cream prize

Excitement was running high at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton where the talented staff and residents were named the joint winners of Barchester and Lakeland Dairies’ Ice Cream Sundae competition. Their fantastic prize was a visit from an ice cream van with free ice cream for everyone at the home which has caused a great deal of excitement.

To celebrate National Ice Cream Day, residents from Barchester’s care homes and hospitals up and down the country were invited to compete for the coveted Best Ice Cream Sundae title. The competition was run by Lakeland Dairies and the bar was set very high. Many of Barchester’s residents are very skilled cooks and everyone loves ice cream, so the competition was fierce.

The homes prize for scooping first place was a visit from local ice cream company Gallones. Upon visiting the home, they were able to talk through how the ice cream is made and offer many choices to residents, relatives and staff as a congratulations for winning. Hearing the classic jingle from the ice cream van brought back many memories for all involved.

Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View Care Home said: “Our residents had such a brilliant time taking part in this competition, it has been such fun. However, the prize was even better, the visit from local ice cream company Gallones was extremely popular with all around the home.”

Judy, a resident at Brampton View Care Home commented: “I absolutely love ice cream and this was no exception. No matter the weather we can always make room for ice cream!”

Brampton View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides nursing care, residential care, respite care and dementia care.