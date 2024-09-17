Brampton View care home marks Housekeeping Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at Brampton View care home in Northampton, run by Barchester Healthcare, are celebrating Housekeeping Week, which takes place from September 8-14. Residents wanted to thank all the wonderful housekeeping staff at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of those living there.

Housekeeping Week is an annual event held every year during September. The week is dedicated to recognising the efforts of hard-working housekeeping staff around the world.

Residents and staff reminisced about how housekeeping has changed during their lifetime, residents talked about when they first got domestic appliances such as washing machines and vacuum cleaners, and how their lives were changed by advances in technology over the years.

Housekeeping staff were treated to gifts from all at Brampton View care home as a thank you for all their hard work. The staff were celebrated during the week with congratulations and thanks from all.

Housekeeping Staff

Mo Masedi, General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate Housekeeping Week and thank our fantastic staff for all that they do for the home. The gifts were just a small token of our appreciation and we hope our staff feel valued.”

Brampton View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View care home provides nursing care, residential care, respite care and dementia care.