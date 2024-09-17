Brampton View care home learns history of local area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents and staff of Brampton View care home in Northampton, have welcomed Graham Evans Chair of Northamptonshire’s Battlefields Society for an educational talk on the history of the local area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents, their relatives and staff all gathered for Graham to share his knowledge on Northamptonshire. From Kings using the area for battle, to the oldest cannon ball being found here. The geographical advantages of the area for battle were shared and questions answered regarding how Northampton played its part in history!

Residents were fascinated to learn more about their local area with many asking questions as to how our lives might have been different if Northampton hadn’t had played such an important part in battles gone by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager, Mo Masedi at Brampton View care home, said: “This has been very educational for all of us. Both residents and staff have thoroughly enjoyed learning more about Northamptonshire. We welcome any opportunities to learn and benefit our home.”

Northamptonshire History Talk

A resident at the home said: “I have always been curious about the local area, not growing up around here I feel I missed out on my education of Northampton. I am so glad I have been able to learn more about the place I have been able to call my home for the last few years.”

Brampton View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for up to 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.