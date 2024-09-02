Brampton View Care Home hosts magic show
Alongside other local businesses Brampton View care home hosted an event for families and children of the local community to attend during the summer holidays. Brampton View offered a free hot meal to all who attended and then an afternoon of magic from local magician Crazy Colin!
Members of the local community with their children were able to join residents and staff from the home to enjoy this end of summer performance. Everyone was taken in by the magic tricks and trying to figure out the magic behind them.
The hospitality team at Brampton View care home produced a wonderful lunch for those in attendance and homemade treats during the performance of cakes and flapjacks.
This event is the first of many of its kind for Brampton View care home as they continue to work alongside West Northants Council to offer services to the local community.
Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View care home, said: “This has been a huge amount of fun and we are so pleased that members of the local community came to join us for our first event in partnership with West Northants Council. We are excited to see what this relationship can do for our community.”
Judith, a resident at the home said: “The magician was certainly entertaining and I still can’t figure out how he did some of those tricks. It was wonderful to see the children here and laughing alongside us.”
