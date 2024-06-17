Brampton View care home honours carers for National Carers Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton, run by Barchester Healthcare, are celebrating National Carers’ Week, which takes place from June 10-16. Residents wanted to thank all the wonderful staff at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of those living in their care.

Carers Week is an annual event to raise awareness of caring, highlighting the challenges carers face, and recognising the contribution they make to our residents, families and communities throughout the UK. The theme for Carers Week this year is ‘putting carers on the map’ to try to raise awareness in an election year for the huge contribution carers make to society.

Staff were treated to a week of chocolate and sweet treats to say thank you for all their hard work and residents also gave thanks by visiting staff around the home to hand out goodie bags of treats to all carers. Residents spent time sharing their thanks and what the carers meant to them and how they have made their lives at Brampton View easier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mo Masedi, General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate Carers Week and thank our fantastic carers for all that they do here. We are very appreciative for their hard work and they deserve to be celebrated!”

Carers Week