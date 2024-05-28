Brampton View Care Home embraces flower power
Created and run by the Royal Horticultural Society, Chelsea Flower Show is the world’s greatest flower show with stunning garden designs and gorgeous floral displays.
Residents took part in flower-based activities throughout the week including reminiscing about their gardens/flowers in the home’s garden, planting seeds and creating flower arrangements and displays from paper and crafts which everyone really enjoyed. Their collective knowledge about flowers and shrubs gained from years of gardening experience was very impressive.
Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View Care Home said: “Our garden is a much loved space, our residents really enjoy looking after the plants and flowers and watching them grow and change through the seasons. It has been wonderful to see all the beautiful garden designs at Chelsea, it has given us real inspiration to try some new planting schemes and see what we can achieve in our own garden.”