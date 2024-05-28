Brampton View Care Home embraces flower power

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton celebrated Chelsea Flower Show which took place from 21 to 25 May 2024 - as well as watching the show on TV, they also held their own competition for the green-fingered.

Created and run by the Royal Horticultural Society, Chelsea Flower Show is the world’s greatest flower show with stunning garden designs and gorgeous floral displays.

Residents took part in flower-based activities throughout the week including reminiscing about their gardens/flowers in the home’s garden, planting seeds and creating flower arrangements and displays from paper and crafts which everyone really enjoyed. Their collective knowledge about flowers and shrubs gained from years of gardening experience was very impressive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...