Music time with Bill James

The festive season has officially arrived at Juniper House Care Home, Brackley! Our home is aglow with sparkling lights and festive decorations, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for our residents, families, and staff.

A beautifully crafted Christmas crib takes centre stage, adding a touch of magic to the season.

To get everyone in the holiday spirit, we've organised a series of fun events. Our residents have been enjoying carol singing sessions, filling the air with joyful melodies. Our Christmas Cake making session was a reminder of old recipes and Christmas customs. We've also had a Christmas jumper coffee morning, where everyone showed off their festive attire and a surprise Santa Claus visit filled the festive mood. These events have brought everyone together, spreading cheer and festive fun throughout the home.

To top off our festive celebrations, our musician, Bill James, treated our residents to a special performance of Christmas songs on his final visit of the year. With all these festivities, Juniper House is set to welcome Christmas with open arms! We're excited to share this special time of year with our residents and make it a holiday season to remember. ‘It’s special time of year, and we are committed to making it a memorable and enjoyable experience for everyone. I would like to thank our team for their hard work and dedication in making this festive season so special’, said Karen, Deputy Manager of Juniper House.

Christmas Crib

Juniper House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Juniper House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.