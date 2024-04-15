Brackley Town FC welcomes Juniper House Care Home for a visit to remember
"It's been wonderful to see the residents so engaged," said Karen Leach, Deputy Manager at Juniper house. "Many of them used to follow football in their younger days, and this trip has brought back some fantastic memories."
Residents settled comfortably into the accessible seating area, enjoying the hospitality of the football club with a nice cup of tea, biscuits and cakes. Some reminisced about legendary players, while others, new to the experience, were wide-eyed with curiosity.
"We wanted to provide our residents with a stimulating and enjoyable outing," Karen continued. "This trip offers a chance to socialize, support the local team, and experience the buzz of a sporting club."
"This has been a fantastic day," smiled one of our residents Mr Bert, who loved having a look around at the football ground. "I haven't had this much fun in ages!"