Brackley Swim Teacher leads community impact from the pool to the fire station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kim is backing calls for more people to consider swim teaching as an alternative or additional career, as part of a drive to highlight the vital community value of swimming teachers who are supporting people from all backgrounds to find confidence in the water.

Kim’s impact on her community extends beyond the pool, also working in the Fire and Rescue service to help educate and protect her local community. With two roles, she has been able to deliver an even more profound community impact, inspiring more young people to get into the water and be kept safe, happy and healthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim explained: “Being a swim teacher, and being in the fire service, I can help people on a daily basis. I want to give people the skills that will help them throughout their lives. I started swim teaching back in 2007, and it’s something I’ve carried with me and has helped me make a difference across every other role I’ve had.

Kim teaching

“Every day is amazing for me – being a part of the fire service is a high-pressure job, but it means a lot to support this community. Working in the pool, it’s an opportunity for me too, where I can destress and enjoy helping others.

“I’m proud of both jobs, because I can support the community in both roles. I will engage a lot with the public on water safety as part of the fire service - people need to understand the importance of respecting water whether it is lakes or rivers.

“There is nothing better than teaching people a life skill. It’s so rewarding for me, and I want to encourage more people to think about how much they enjoy their job – what do you want from it, and can you give back to your community?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expecting a further influx of people wanting to learn to swim ahead of the Olympics and Paralympics, Kim is leading calls for more people to consider the benefits of switching career paths and taking on a more fulfilling profession as swim teachers report higher levels of satisfaction, flexibility and fulfilment.

Swim England business engagement director, Rebecca Cox, added: “Amazing teachers like Kim deserve to be recognised for the incredible work they do – this is an invaluable contribution to their local community which makes a real difference.

“We all know that swimming is an essential life skill – but for so many across the nation it is the gateway to creating amazing memories with your family, becoming healthier and happier, and achieving full confidence in the water.

“Our research has also shown this is a really fulfilling career option, with those who teach reporting a higher level of happiness compared to other careers. If you love making a positive difference in your community, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.”