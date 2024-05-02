Brackley Singers join 350 Voices for inaugural concert at Warwick Arts Centre Solihull, UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Massed choirs of The People's Show Choirs took to the stage with The People's Orchestra to perform a selection of songs, including "Sit Down You're Rockin' The Boat," "I See The Light," and "May It Be" from Lord of the Rings.

The concert was a resounding success, with Brackley participants expressing their joy and excitement about their first concert experience.

Gail said, “When we sang May It Be, it sounded gorgeous! It’s been such a great day with a very nice bunch of people! Thank you everyone!”

Brackley TPSC joined 350 singers from across the UK together at Warwick Arts Centre

Helen, too, said, “A brilliant day with brilliant people!”

Rebecca, also from Brackley TPSC, said, “An amazing experience! Thank you for a wonderful day!”

Irene said, “Wasn’t that spectacular! Is anybody else still singing the songs?”

Natasha Thompson, leader of Brackley choir, said, “What a fantastic concert! Everyone in our choir did so well! Very proud to lead you all!”

Brackley TPSC can be found rehearsing regularly at The Community Hall inThe Old Fire Station, High Street, Brackley, NN13 7DW on Monday evenings from 7:30pm to 9:15pm. Visit https://thepeoplesorchestra.com/show-choir-in-brackley/ for more information.

2024 is set to be an exciting year for TPSC as the choirs prepare for their first-ever international trip to Krakow, Poland on Saturday 25th May, singing their uplifting and fun songs to brand-new audiences.

For more information about The People's Show Choirs and upcoming events, please visit thepeoplesshowchoirs.com

Contact

Amy Marshall

Tel No. 07541 555835

Charity Number 1151321

About The Peoples Show Choir:

Established in 2019, The People’s Show Choir has quickly risen to become one of the United Kingdom's premier massed amateur choir networks. With 625 singers from diverse backgrounds and locations across the country, these talented individuals are united by their shared passion for music. They dedicate their time and energy to performing at various events and supporting charitable causes both within their local communities and on a national scale.

Operating under the umbrella of The People's Orchestra Charity, a non-profit organisation headquartered in West Bromwich, Sandwell, The People’s Show Choir is committed to promoting the joy and benefits of music-making while fostering a strong sense of community and creating opportunities for individuals through musical engagement.

Under the expert guidance of Ula Weber and with the support of a dedicated professional staff team, The People's Show Choir is composed of diligent and committed singers from various professions, such as nurses, teachers, tradesmen, and civil servants. Singers selflessly devote their time to performing popular tunes at community events, making a positive impact on the lives of others, providing opportunities for local residents, combating unemployment, loneliness, social and financial isolation, and strengthening community bonds.

The People’s Orchestra Charity's outstanding contributions to the community have been recognised with the prestigious Queen's Award for Voluntary Service, the equivalent of an MBE for voluntary organisations. The charity also received a special citation from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, acknowledging their exceptional efforts during the Covid-19 crisis.