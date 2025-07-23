Brackley pupil wins Greeting Card Competition

Cllr Bernie Tiller perusing some of the many entries

Following on from our Welcome Home Greeting Card Competition, all new residents to Brackley Care Home will now receive a beautifully designed, colourful greeting card welcoming them to the home, submitted by Monty Munday-Webb, a Year 5 pupil at The Radstone Primary School in Brackley.

Over 150 entries were received from local pupils, age 12 and under and Monty (age 10) was crowned the winner after submitting an entry of a colourful house set in a pretty garden surrounded by flowers and balloons. He has received a £75 Hobbycraft voucher so he can continue with his creative journey.

Our Judges were Cllr Bernie Tiller, Mayor of Brackley, Richard Musson who has been a resident at Brackley Care Home since 2021 and Anne Sequeira, also a resident at the care home who has a Degree in Design.

Bernie Tiller said: "I am astounded at the depth of artistic talent here in Brackley and am very proud of the younger members of our community for submitting so many entries. I found it very difficult to pick a winner out of the variety of imaginative designs submitted."

Cllr Bernie Tiller, Mayor of Brackley with the winners. L-R front Amelia (2nd) and Ffion (3rd). Back - Monty's mum who accepted the award on his behalf

The runners up were Amelia Matthews (Year 4) and Ffion Lee (Year 6) who both received £25 Hobbycraft vouchers. They are also pupils at The Radstone Primary School.

Julie Wilson, Customer Relations Manager at Brackley Care Home said: "Moving into a care home is never an easy decision and it is important to give our new residents as warm a welcome as possible. We hope that receiving a beautiful card from a local school pupil will really put a smile on their faces and we are very grateful to our younger community for helping us do just that."