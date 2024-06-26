Brackley Chicken Run

Brief summary of the 13th running of the Brackley 10k Chicken RUn

On Sunday 23rd June, Brackley & District Running Club hosted the 13th local 10k Chicken Run. On a hot day, 209 runners crossed the finish line, the event being won by Carl Tucker from Buckingham & Stowe Running Club in a time of 37:13. The first lady home was Rachel Cooke, also from Buckingham & Stowe, in a time of 40:18. The Chicken Run is a mixed terrain course, starting and finishing in Brackley Town Park and takes runners out on an undulating course through Turweston village and around Turweston Airfield. The club would like to thank their main sponsors, Avara Foods in Brackley and also Brackley Sainsburys for their donation of water and bananas. It was great to see a team from Avara on the day. Brackley Site Manager, Dan Bentley, commented “With a long history in the town, we’re proud to support this fantastic grassroots event in the heart of our community. This is our 13th year sponsoring the race and it’s great to see its continued success, attracting participants from near and far, and welcoming runners of all abilities. Congratulations to all those who took part, and the teams involved in organising the event”