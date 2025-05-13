Brackley care home salutes all nurses, past and present

Ellen Perkin on her 100th birthday alongside two of her nursing photographs.

International Nurses Day was held on the 12th May and the theme for this year is: "Our Nurses. Our Future.

The economic power of care." We not only showcased our current nurses but celebrated our wonderful retired nurses, Jill , Ellen Perkin and Jean Wordsworth who are all residents at Brackley Care Home and we were privileged to learn so much from them about nursing in bye-gone days.

Jill, who is now 86 years old, trained at Brierton Hospital in County Durham. Jean trained at King Edward VII Hospital in Warwickshire and is now aged 93 and Ellen who came to London from Ireland, trained at the Warlingham Park Hospital in Croydon. Ellen reached the incredible age of 100 in September 2024 and her family have given their permission for us to celebrate her as she recently passed away.

Our retired nurses have told us how they endured many hardships during their training days. Jill remembers her very sore and chafed hands as surgical gloves were not worn and they had to constantly scrub their hands. Jean commented that the matrons ruled the roost with a rod of iron, however they both agreed that it was the only way to listen and learn and do things correctly.

L-R Brackley Care Home nurse Esther Muchena, Jean - and pictured below), Jill - and pictured below left and Danai Pande, Clinical Lead.

During their nursing careers, diseases were rampant - diphtheria, polio, smallpox, whooping cough, tuberculosis, rickets and many more. They remember children coughing until they were sick, iron lungs for those who had breathing problems and for those suffering from TB, having their beds moved out onto the verandas in all weathers to take advantage of the fresh air.

Jean commented: "Nursing was very badly paid in our day and we were expected to work very long hours so it was not something you did unless it was your vocation."

We salute all our Nurses, past and present, for their care, dedication and commitment.