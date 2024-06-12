Brackley Care Home residents honour Emma McGowan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brackley Care Home is very closely associated with the lovely Emma McGowan - in fact so close that one of our suites was named in her honour when the home opened in November 2021.

Emma's connection with Winchester House School in Brackley and her love of music has enabled Brackley Care Home residents to join her weekly Dementia-Friendly Choir.

Julie Wilson, Customer Relations Manager at Brackley Care Home said: "Emma's vibrant personality, her love of song and belief that dementia and music go hand-in-hand has ensured that there is a safe and stimulating environment at her weekly grou[ and our residents' active participation is a joy to witness. We are so grateful to Emma for all that she has done for our residents."

Furthermore, Brackley Care Home residents are always invited to special events held at the school and have the chance to mingle with staff and pupils. With the school and the care home being within walking distance of each other, Emma recently brought some of the pupils to entertain with music, instruments, songs and stories.

Emma surrounded by Brackley Care Home residents Louise, Richard and Pip

Barbara Foley, Head of the Activities Team at Brackley Care Home said: "We thought this would be the perfect opportunity to surprise Emma with a bunch of spring flowers and a personalised cake and in addition, our residents have been practising over the past few weeks so that they can sing her their own version of the popular Abba song "Thank you for the music" to show her their love and appreciation."