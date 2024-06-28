Brackley Care Home residents have a lot to think about
The residents of Brackley Care Home, in Wellington Road, Brackley, were recently afforded the opportunity of meeting all the candidates currently standing for election to the South Northamptonshire Constituency.
Julie Wilson, Brackley Care Home's Customer Relations Manager said, "It is very important that our residents are given every opportunity to make an informed choice on the 4th July and we are very grateful to the South Northamptonshire candidates who came to the home over the past few weeks to meet and chat with our residents."
Brackley Care Home resident, Richard Musson commented: "We are very lucky to have had the opportunity to meet all the candidates and hear what they are proposing to do." This was added to by another resident, Louise Fox, who said: "I have not missed one of the talks and for the first time I feel that I am able to make an iformed decision when I place my X on the ballot paper." Long-time resident Edward Nichols summed it up by saying: "It has been very helpful, as well as interesting, listening to all the parties but my mind hasn't been swayed from my original choice."
"We want to sincerely thank Stewart Tolley (Lib Dems), Sarah Bool (Conservative), Ian McCord (Independent), Paul Hogan (Reform), Emmie Williamson (Green Party) and Rufia Ashraf (Labour) for taking time out of your busy schedules to visit us at Brackley Care Home," said Julie.
