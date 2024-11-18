Brackley Care Home residents clean up the environment
The idea to link up with this wonderful organisation was borne when Julie Wilson, Customer Relations Manager at Brackley Care Home met a local resident, Conrad Wooley - an extremely active member of this group – wandering down the High Street in Brackley, donned in his purple hi-viz jacket picking up litter and naturally, curiosity got the better of her.
Julie says: "Meeting Conrad was inspirational and to find out there was this group working tirelessly behind the scenes to keep our town litter free, it was a no-brainer to link up and do our bit to keep our town beautiful, not only for ourselves, but for the wildlife and for the future generations. We are known as the "vintage womblers" and host, with Conrad's support and assistance, regular Womble litter picking events and at our most recent event, we collected 8 litter bags."
The Brackley LItter Womble Group will be two years old in April 2025 and are easily identifiable out in the community by their bring purple hi-viz jackets. Initially all their equipment and PPE was provided by local businesses but they continue to fundraise to purchase new equipment as well as being supported by the local community. In the relatively short time that they have been "wombling" in the Brackley area, they have collected over 2,000 bags of rubbish.
Trish Saville who co-ordinates the Brackley Litter Wombles said: "The Wombles are an amazing group of local people who are proud of their community and care for the environment. The group not only helps to keep our town litter free but has also formed new friendships. It is wonderful that it has brought together so many from our community."