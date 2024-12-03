Brackley Care Home resident shares her secret to longevity

Ellen Perkin, age 18

Resident Ellen Perkin has revealed, what she thinks, is the secret to living a long, happy and productive life. She celebrated her 100th birthday on the 26th November surrounded by her family, residents and staff with a magnificent birthday cake made for her by Brackley’s Trainee Chef Kyle Wells.

Ellen was born in Ireland in 1924 and lived on a farm where they had many cows. She was the fifth child out of eight, with four sisters and three brothers. She had a wonderful, carefree upbringing on the farm but decided, at the age of 18 to move to London to study nursing. She met her future husband Kenneth at a football dance in 1947 and they married two years later. She continued her nursing career for many years after her marriage and she and Kenneth had three daughters, five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Kenneth and Ellen had a long and happy life together before he passed away at the age of 90.

Reflecting on her many happy years, Ellen has shared her secret of living a long life: "When I was very young I was lucky enough to have fresh milk to drink every day from our cows and milk is still my choice of drink. I have never liked tea or coffee."

When word got out in the Brackley community that Ellen was about to turn 100, the cards, flowers and gifts starting arriving for her. The Sun Room at Brackley Care Home was turned into a special birthday grotto for Ellen which was decorated with balloons, flowers and birthday cards and when Ellen and her family saw it, there wasn't a dry eye in the house. Ellen declared this to be "the best day ever". She took great delight in looking at and reading many of the cards including the special keepsake card from King Charles and Queen Camilla to mark her special day and commented: "I am very, very lucky to receive so many cards and will treasure each one."

Ellen surrounded by some of her birthday cards.

Stephanie Eley, Home Manager at Brackley Care Home added: "We're delighted and privileged to be celebrating this magnificent milestone with Ellen and it is wonderful to see how the Brackley community came together to mark this occasion.

"Word spread near and far about Ellen's impending 100th birthday and we had initially hoped to receive 100 cards to mark this occasion but they never stopped arriving and after receiving more than 430 cards, we simply lost count!".

Julie Wilson, Customer Relations Manager continued: "We were overwhelmed how the community rallied to make this milestone so special for Ellen and her family. We would like to thank pupils from our local schools, youth groups, childminding groups, Brackley Bowls Club, Brackley WI, the Rainbow, Brownies and Guides Groups, Brackley Cubs and all the other special people who sent cards from near and far. It just shows what a wonderful community we live in."