Brackley Care Home resident Lizzy celebrates 61 years of marriage

Brackley Care Home resident Lizzy Miller met her husband John more than 63 years ago and it was love at first sight. Lizzy was from Fritwell and John was from Aynho and they married in Fritwell on the 28th March 1964.

They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary with a special lunch at Brackley Care Home surrounded by flowers, balloons and a special celebration cake. They told us that they have had a wonderful life together and have been blessed with two children, Mark and Michelle, as well as two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, aged 6 and 4.

John and Lizzy have always lived in the area and had homes in Croughton, Aynho and then finally in Ardley. However, as John tells us: "Our life together might have been quite different as not long after our son Mark was born, I got a job offer in New Zealand and we were literally about to leave when my father passed away unexpectedly and we had to cancel our plans. We do often wonder how our lives might have been had we gone to New Zealand and funnily enough, we have never even been there for a holiday." John and Lizzy have, however, holidayed many times in the USA where Lizzy's sister lives.

When congratulated on their 61 years of married life, John laughingly commented: " It is equivalent to two life sentences!". But it is obvious that they are as much in love today as they were when they both said "I do" 61 years ago.