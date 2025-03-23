Brackley Care Home pledges to "The Great British Spring Clean"

Brackley Care Home Residents and Community get ready to pick up litter

At Brackley Care Home our residents love to show that they love where they live !! And that is why we love to get involved in the “The Great British Spring Clean” annual event which runs from the 21st March – 6th April.

"Keep Britain Tidy" believe that "every act to protect the environment, no matter how small, makes a difference. So, when we all come together to take the same action at the same time, that impact is multiplied" and Julie Wilson, Customer Relations Manager at Brackley Care Home could not agree more.

She said: "For the past three years we have been actively involved with the Brackley Litter Wombles and thank Conrad Woolley, from the Wombles, for supporting us in our efforts to make a difference to the immediate area around our Care Home. This year we are proud to say that we - and members of our community - pledged and collected at least eight bags of rubbish which included many single-use vapes which we believe won't be available for sale from the 1st June this year."

Brackley Care Home resident Richard, who always participates in our regular litter picking events commented: "We do not want to see rubbish on our streets and we clear the rubbish up so that our environment is more pleasant to live in."

Conrad Woolley (on the right) counting the bags of litter collected

Thank you to all those who supported our Brackley Vintage Wombles in their litter picking efforts and it was interesting to learn from the experts that once discarded, litter can remain in our environment for decades, and plastic bottles can last around 450 years.