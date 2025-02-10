Brackley Care Home - Memory Cafe officially opens

Brackley Care Home hosted the first meeting of a new memory café that was officially launched by town mayor Cllr Elaine Wiltshire. Brackley Memory Café will be held from 2pm to 4pm on the first Wednesday of each month at Brackley Care Home and on the third Wednesday at Brackley Library.

Declaring the cafe open, Cllr Wiltshire said: "It was an absolute delight to come to the launch of the Brackley Memory Cafe. I thoroughly enjoyed talking to many of the guests and hearing all about them, and sharing memories. It was wonderful to meet one couple, who had lived close to my late parents and we enjoying talking of all the places we had both been to and the people we knew. Everyone enjoyed the coffee, tea, sandwiches and cakes which made their outing special. They are all looking forward to their next visit."

Jeannine Britton anad Trish Savill from the Brackley Library and Julie Wilson, Brackley Care Home's Customer Relations Manager, had realised that there was nothing like this in the community and the idea of hosting a regular Memory Cafe for the community was born.

Diane Jenkins, Local Service Manager - Northants - Alzheimer's Society wrote on hearing about the launch of the cafe: "A dementia cafe can bring people together affected by dementia to know that they are not coping alone, it's an opportunity to share experiences, reduce social isolation and meet new friends. The cafe is not merely a social get together, its also a source of knowing where to get support in an understanding environment. It's great that this new community initiative in Brackley is starting in February in an area that needs more resources for people affected by dementia."

Brackley Care Home resident Richard was in charge of the eats trolley !

Trish Saville said: "It is wonderful to be be able to connect and offer support to those living with dementia and alzheimer's. I loved seeing the smiles on everyone's faces and hearing such positive comments."

The first event was extremely well attended with 24 people coming through the door, all promising to attend the Memory Cafe in future.

There will be craft and reminiscence activities available, bingo, quizzes and going forward, chair exercises will be an option as well.

Mrs Wilson said: "Brackley Care Home is privileged to be able to give something back to our wonderful community by providing a safe, warm and comfortable space for those living with dementia and their carers and to offer support, companionship as well as fun, stimulating activities and not to mention delicious home-made cakes and refreshments."