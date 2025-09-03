Brackley care home hosts inaugural "Paw Parade" Dog Show

Dr John Taylor from Taylor Vets judging one of the classes

Dozens of dogs and their owners gathered at Brackley Care Home recently for the care home's inaugural "Paw Parade" Dog Show raising much-needed funds for the charity Dogs for Good.

The event, officially opened by the Mayor of Brackley, Cllr Bernie Tiller, drew more than 60 dogs from tiny puppies to dignified seniors. A judging panel composed of Dr John Taylor from Taylor Vets, veteran show handler Karen Lockton and Cllr Tiller evaluated contestants across seven categories, including "Small and Sassy" and "Big and Beautiful".

Master Dog Trainer Kate Ross from Inspiring Tails in Brackley, was also a Judge and offered tips and teaching tricks to all those who wished to teach their dogs something new. Winners and runners-up received rosettes, certificates, and fabulous goodie bags generously sponsored by Croft Pet Foods.

One of the most popular classes was "Golden Oldies", fittingly requested by Brackley Care Home resident Daphne Hart. This category was won by the beautiful Duke, a rescued mixed breed from Romania who then went on to be crowned Best in Show.

Contestants in the ring awaiting judging

The event brought joy to residents of the home, including those watching from their upstairs suites. Therapy dogs visited them for one-one-one time, bringing smiles and comfort.

"The dog show was very enjoyable," said resident Richard Musson. "It was nice to see all the different breeds of dogs and I am so thankful to everyone who came; it really did make for a great afternoon."

Stephanie Eley, Brackley Care Home Manager, said the event was a huge success. "Our residents have really enjoyed the buzz of activity," she said. "We hoped this would be a successful event as many of them really do miss their own dogs. We are most grateful to our community for embracing this event, which already has a place on our calendar for next year."