Boxing and its magic: Women’s Boxing Northampton and how it has changed my life.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I’m not afraid to say that I’m a 45 year old women with two children a carer as a nurse and possibly perimenopausal. But I’m fitter and stronger and more determined than I have ever been in my life. My boxing community have become like family to me. I attend the sessions at Far Cotton Boxing Club three times a week.

I also run weekly with my boxing coach and have recently won my first boxing fight. I'm going to say that again I have recently won my first boxing fight! At the Deco against someone from the Frank Bruno Foundation in front of 600 people. I’ve never experienced a high like it. Three two-minute rounds fuelled by adrenaline but an opportunity to show that hard work, commitment and dedication can leads to personal gains. My goal in the ring show off my skills, prove to myself that I can succeed and obviously win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I never started the sport with the intention of having a fight but when I started sparring I realised that even someone my age can learn a new skill and actually be good at it. And boy have I learnt new skills. Women’s Boxing Northampton has become the family that I never knew I needed. People genuinely care about each other. We laugh. We cry. And well-being is always a priority. Colin our coach (and my friend) tolerates a room full of women and somehow pushes us and yet motivates us even when we feel like stopping. He has proved to me that I can keep raising the bar higher and higher. That even when you think you’re done you can still dig deep and find the strength to keep going. Colin and his team inspire women that walk through the door and make them believe in themselves. It’s pure magic.