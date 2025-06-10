Blooming awesome: Charity Trustees win Rose of Northamptonshire award for the second year

Jemma (left) volunteering as Queen Elsa at the Lewis Foundation water dash 2024 which CLICK was a headline sponsor for.

Northamptonshire Trustee and Volunteer Jemma Gambrill was recognised with a Rose of Northamptonshire award for her work at CLICK Arts Foundation (an East Midlands based Arts Charity) at the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery this year. This is the second year one of the CLICK team has been recognised with Trustee Patsy Wright being awarded in 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are absolutely thrilled that our Trustees (who are volunteers) have once again been recognised by this community award.” said CLICK’s Founder Dr Audrey Tang “While of course volunteering is good for the soul, what our Trustees do often goes over and beyond their charity role.”

This year’s winner, Jemma, a Pharmacy Technician at NHFT was nominated for her outstanding contribution to CLICK’s work. She is part of the Charity’s fundraising Burlesque Squad and performed at TEDxNHS last year – helping lead the audience in the closing finale, as well as participating in the various wellbeing events through the year – championing and promoting women. She has also sung lead vocals on their Charity Single for two years, and last year recorded the guide tracks for the virtual singers to be able to record their parts. Jemma also volunteers with “singing Princess appearances” and most recently performed as Queen Elsa in collaboration with Bedford’s Creating Memories charity who grant wishes to families who are experiencing life changing or terminal situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jemma goes over and above not just within the work of our charity, but as a friend.” Audrey continued “She gifts her time and her love generously with such natural grace and compassion that it inspires us all to do better! It is testimony to Jemma’s nature that her response when I asked her to comment was “I’m just happy to be able to help.” We know that Jemma genuinely means it!!”

CLICK Trustee Jemma (left) performed as Queen Elsa in collaboration with Bedford’s Creating Memories charity together with founder Audrey

CLICK Arts Foundation champions the power of the arts for wellbeing and as a preventative method addressing mental ill health and loneliness. Part of Jemma’s work role is to score the funding applications – and while it is a tough decision - it has been a real pleasure to be able to support so many amazing Northamptonshire projects: including LOL Theatre’s Rita Ranger show; “A Home for Harmony” touring Northampton libraries; The Good Times Project Silent Disco Marquee; and the Northamptonshire Film Festival Creative Hub.

Jemma is next participating in CLICK’s “Burlesque-a-thon” fundraiser – held at the St Crispin’s Community Centre on June 27th from 4.30-9.30 – she’ll be dancing for 5 hours with the Squad who invite you to join them for 6 routines (all abilities welcome, over 18 only from 6pm) - with the event also being supported by The Lewis Foundation’s pop up coffee shop.

We wish Jemma, and the Squad the very best!

To find out more about CLICK www.clickartsfoundation.org.uk